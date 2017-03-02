Cherishing Your Wife

Theme of the Week: Cherish Your Wife

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: "Rejoice in the wife of your youth." (Proverbs 5:18)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 5:15-19

How can you better cherish your spouse so she can become the person God made [her] to be? What do you have to do in private? What do you have to do in public? What's the best way for you to showcase your particular spouse with [her] particular personality and gifts while helping [her] overcome [her] vulnerabilities ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, thank you for granting me the blessing of a wife; teach me to treasure her the way you do.