Cleansing and Reviving

Theme of the Week: Jesus Restores Us

Key Bible Verse: "But for you who fear my name, the Sun of Righteousness will rise with healing in his wings. And you will go free, leaping with joy like calves let out to pasture." (Malachi 4:2)

Dig Deeper: Isaiah 42:1-7

After Jesus' wilderness temptation, he launches his ministry—and he ministers in power. We see Jesus everywhere setting things right, back the way they're supposed to be. The ...

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, thank you for going to the greatest lengths—even submitting yourself to suffering and death—to bring me back home to you.