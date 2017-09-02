Empowering Prayers

Theme of the Week: Gutsy Prayer

Key Bible Verse: Finally, brothers and sisters, pray for us, so that the word of the Lord may spread rapidly and be glorified everywhere, just as it is among you. (2 Thessalonians 3:1, NRSV)

Dig Deeper: 2 Thessalonians 3:1-4

When praying specific prayers geared to expand God's kingdom, I have observed that it helps to frame the specific requests in terms of God empowering believers to achieve his mission, ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, work in my heart and life so that I'm more consistently and persistently praying prayers that are gutsy and risky—prayers that are all about moving mountains for your kingdom and to your glory.