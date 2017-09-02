Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Empowering Prayers
Theme of the Week: Gutsy Prayer
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Finally, brothers and sisters, pray for us, so that the word of the Lord may spread rapidly and be glorified everywhere, just as it is among you. (2 Thessalonians 3:1, NRSV)

Dig Deeper: 2 Thessalonians 3:1-4

When praying specific prayers geared to expand God's kingdom, I have observed that it helps to frame the specific requests in terms of God empowering believers to achieve his mission, ...

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, work in my heart and life so that I'm more consistently and persistently praying prayers that are gutsy and risky—prayers that are all about moving mountains for your kingdom and to your glory.

