Empowering Prayers

When praying specific prayers geared to expand God's kingdom, I have observed that it helps to frame the specific requests in terms of God empowering believers to achieve his mission, ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Heavenly Father, work in my heart and life so that I'm more consistently and persistently praying prayers that are gutsy and risky—prayers that are all about moving mountains for your kingdom and to your glory.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments