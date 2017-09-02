Faith Too Fragile?

Theme of the Week: Gutsy Prayer

Key Bible Verse: Tremendous power is made available through a good man's earnest prayer. (James 5:16, Phillips)

Why do we tend to pray with little precision? Could it be that we pray broad, hesitant prayers because our faith is so fragile that it might waver if we discovered God didn't answer a specific prayer? That says more about our faith than about him. God wants to build our faith, but we make that difficult if we don't give him a chance to dazzle us with his omnipotence. We must make our requests explicit.

The great prayers of the Bible were specific.

When Joshua prayed for the sun to stand still in the sky until the battle was over, no one had to question whether or not God had answered; the sun just stood still (Josh. 10:12-14).

Solomon prayed for wisdom (1 Kings 3:10-12), and God made him so wise that "people came from all the nations to hear the wisdom of Solomon" (1 Kings 4:34, NRSV).

When Elijah "prayed earnestly that it would not rain," the answer was obvious to every thirsty person in Palestine because "it did not rain on the land for three and a half years" (James 5:17, NIV).

So, what you pray and how you pray matter. After that, the actions you take that are consistent with your prayers will bear more fruit.

—Greg Pruett in Extreme Prayer

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, work in my heart and life so that I'm more consistently and persistently praying prayers that are gutsy and risky—prayers that are all about moving mountains for your kingdom and to your glory.