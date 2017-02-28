Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Spontaneous
Theme of the week: How to Grow in Generosity
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Key Bible Verse: How joyful are those who fear the LORD and delight in obeying his commands. They share freely and give generously to those in need. Their good deeds will be remembered forever. They will have influence and honor. (Psalm 112:1, 9)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 112

The only way to cultivate a generous eye is to practice—to look for opportunities and then give in to them. I've found it helpful to categorize these opportunities into three levels of giving: [spontaneous, strategic, and sacrificial].

As we progress through the three levels, we grow stronger in our eternal perspective. We discover that the sticky power of money and possessions doesn't glue us in place like it once did. We don't get anxious or worried about what we need or what's going to happen.

First-level giving is not a deliberate lifestyle commitment; it's only a reaction, and often an emotional one at that. When you see a need, you immediately want to pounce on it and fill it. Notice a homeless man at the busy intersection with a sign asking for food money? Then slip him a bill before the light changes. Hear about a family that doesn't have transportation? Then loan them your minivan for a week. All good impulses. However, if spontaneous giving is your only exercise, then it limits the impact you can have—and the impact God's blessing can have on you. The goal is to transform spontaneous giving into what I call strategic giving.

—Craig Groeschel in Weird

Adapted from Weird ©2011 by Craig Groeschel. Used by permission of Zondervan. Zondervan.com. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Dear Giver of All Things, thanks for the many blessings you've brought my way; now may I, in turn, use my many blessings to bless others.

