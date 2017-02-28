Key Bible Verse: How joyful are those who fear the LORD and delight in obeying his commands. They share freely and give generously to those in need. Their good deeds will be remembered forever. They will have influence and honor. (Psalm 112:1, 9)
The only way to cultivate a generous eye is to practice—to look for opportunities and then give in to them. I've found it helpful to categorize these opportunities into three levels of giving: [spontaneous, strategic, and sacrificial].
As we progress through the three levels, we grow stronger in our eternal perspective. We discover that the sticky power of money and possessions doesn't glue us in place like it once did. We don't get anxious or worried about what we need or what's going to happen.
First-level giving is not a deliberate lifestyle commitment; it's only a reaction, and often an emotional one at that. When you see a need, you immediately want to pounce on it and fill it. Notice a homeless man at the busy intersection with a sign asking for food money? Then slip him a bill before the light changes. Hear about a family that doesn't have transportation? Then loan them your minivan for a week. All good impulses. However, if spontaneous giving is your only exercise, then it limits the impact you can have—and the impact God's blessing can have on you. The goal is to transform spontaneous giving into what I call strategic giving.
