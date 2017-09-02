Measurable Prayers

Theme of the Week: Gutsy Prayer

Key Bible Verse: "The simple truth is that if you had a mere kernel of faith, a poppy seed, say, you would tell this mountain, 'Move!' and it would move. There is nothing you wouldn't be able to tackle." (Matthew 17:20, The Message)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 17:14-20

It's important to take time for praise, thanksgiving, and confession as we commune with God. But when the moment arrives for intercession, we ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, work in my heart and life so that I'm more consistently and persistently praying prayers that are gutsy and risky—prayers that are all about moving mountains for your kingdom and to your glory.