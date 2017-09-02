Move That Mountain!

Theme of the Week: Gutsy Prayer

Key Bible Verse: "I tell you the truth, you can say to this mountain, 'May you be lifted up and thrown into the sea,' and it will happen. But you must really believe it will happen and have no doubt in your heart." (Mark 11:23)

Dig Deeper: Mark 11:12-14; 20-25

God really does answer whatever we ask when we pray the kinds of prayers that Jesus promised he would answer. The prayer that Jesus prescribes ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, work in my heart and life so that I'm more consistently and persistently praying prayers that are gutsy and risky—prayers that are all about moving mountains for your kingdom and to your glory.