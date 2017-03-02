Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
The Only One
Theme of the Week: Cherish Your Wife
Monday, February 6, 2017

Key Bible Verse: As a lily among brambles, so is my love among the young women. (Song of Solomon 2:2, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Song of Solomon 4

[Cherishing each other] is the melody that makes a marriage sing.
—Gary Thomas(Writer in Residence at Second Baptist Church in Houston, Texas)

If you want to be fully satisfied in your marriage, if you want your wife to feel cherished, then mentally treat your wife like Eve. Let her be, in your mind, in that way, the only woman in the world. Say with King Solomon, "My dove, my perfect one, is the only one" (Song of Songs 6:9, ESV).

Remember that day when your bride walked down the aisle and you lost your breath seeing your woman in all her glory, marching forward to give herself to you? No one else existed for you at that moment. No other woman came to mind. Everyone else was background furniture compared to the glorious bride who was about to become your wife.

This doesn't have to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It can be a daily reality. To cherish our wives this way, we have to mentally choose to not look at any other woman that way. I prayed early on in my marriage: "Lord, let my wife define beautiful to me. Let her be the standard for what I find most attractive." God has answered this prayer. However [my wife] is, is what I am most attracted to.

Adapted from Cherish ©2016 by Gary Thomas. Used by permission of Zondervan. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Father, thank you for granting me the blessing of a wife; teach me to treasure her the way you do.

