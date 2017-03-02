Other-Focused

Theme of the Week: Cherish Your Wife

Key Bible Verse: "[Love] is not self-seeking." (1 Corinthians 13:5, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 13:4-8

Learning to showcase our spouses requires that we learn to appreciate a different kind of pleasure: our spouses' above our own. Showcasing is the exact opposite of being selfish. Worldly love loves because of what we get out of it: "I love you because you make me feel so good." "I love you because ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, thank you for granting me the blessing of a wife; teach me to treasure her the way you do.