Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Relate Better > To My Wife & Family > Cherish Your Wife > Other-Focused

Other-Focused
Theme of the Week: Cherish Your Wife
Thursday, February 9, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: "[Love] is not self-seeking." (1 Corinthians 13:5, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 13:4-8

Learning to showcase our spouses requires that we learn to appreciate a different kind of pleasure: our spouses' above our own. Showcasing is the exact opposite of being selfish. Worldly love loves because of what we get out of it: "I love you because you make me feel so good." "I love you because ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Father, thank you for granting me the blessing of a wife; teach me to treasure her the way you do.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  







Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.