Other-Focused

Learning to showcase our spouses requires that we learn to appreciate a different kind of pleasure: our spouses' above our own. Showcasing is the exact opposite of being selfish. Worldly love loves because of what we get out of it: "I love you because you make me feel so good." "I love you because ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Father, thank you for granting me the blessing of a wife; teach me to treasure her the way you do.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments