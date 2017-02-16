Our Great Captain

Theme of the Week: Jesus Restores Us

Key Bible Verse: Just as everyone dies because we all belong to Adam, everyone who belongs to Christ will be given new life. (1 Corinthians 15:22)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 15:20-28

What is Jesus' obedience accomplishing?

Jesus is being established as the captain of creation. And his goal is to right the ship. Think of earth as a sinking ship. God placed Adam at the helm, and he steered it into the rocks. ...

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, thank you for going to the greatest lengths—even submitting yourself to suffering and death—to bring me back home to you.