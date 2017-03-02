A Path to Intimacy

Theme of the Week: Cherish Your Wife

Key Bible Verse: "Even among … countless young women, I would still choose my dove, my perfect one." (Song of Solomon 6:8-9)

Dig Deeper: Song Of Solomon 6:4-10

You can have everything else right in marriage—you can even be perfectly compatible—but if you stop showcasing each other, the marriage will eventually grow stale, if not downright miserable. It doesn't matter how strong a ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, thank you for granting me the blessing of a wife; teach me to treasure her the way you do.