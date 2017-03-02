Playing Second Violin

Theme of the Week: Cherish Your Wife

Key Bible Verse: "Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves." (Romans 12:10, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 2:1-11

When Leonard Bernstein, a once famous orchestra conductor, was asked about the most difficult instrument to play, he surprised many by saying it was the second violin. "I can get plenty of first violinists, but to find one who plays second violin with as much enthusiasm, ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, thank you for granting me the blessing of a wife; teach me to treasure her the way you do.