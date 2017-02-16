Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Believe & Repent > Jesus Restores Us > Setting Things Right

Setting Things Right
Theme of the Week: Jesus Restores Us
Saturday, February 25, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: "Christ suffered for our sins once for all time. He never sinned, but he died for sinners to bring you safely home to God. (1 Peter 3:18)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 9:24-28

God really does answer whatever we ask when we pray Jesus is more than an example to be followed; he's a Savior to be trusted. This is why we miss the point if we see Jesus wilderness temptation as only how to overcome ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Jesus, thank you for going to the greatest lengths—even submitting yourself to suffering and death—to bring me back home to you.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  







Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.