Showcase Your Wife

Theme of the Week: Cherish Your Wife

Key Bible Verse: "Husbands, in the same way, treat your wives with consideration as a delicate vessel, and with honor as fellow heirs of the gracious gift of life, so that your prayers will not be hindered." (1 Peter 3:7, BSB)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 5:25-33

The best male [ballet] dancers recognize that their role is all about showcasing the female dancer's beauty. As a former male dancer and later choreographer, [George] Balanchine said his job was to "make the beautiful more beautiful."

What if we considered that our job as husbands and wives was "to make the beautiful more beautiful"? By supporting, stabilizing, lifting, and turning our spouses to the "best sides" of their strengths and personalities, our spouses can become more and do more than they ever could on their own. We essentially affirm the beauty we see in them by helping them become even more beautiful.

"Showcasing"—making the deliberate mental shift to cherish our spouses by highlighting their beauty to others in the same way a dancer focuses on supporting his partner—is an essential part of learning how to cherish our spouses. Very few marriages would ever approach divorce if each spouse would make one of their first daily comments to each other be this: "How can I support you today? How can I make your day better?"

Source of quote: Quoted in Arlene Croce, "Balanchine Said," New Yorker (January 26, 2009), www.newyorker.com/magazine/2009/01/26/balanchine-said (accessed April 11, 2016).

—Gary Thomas in Cherish

Adapted from Cherish ©2016 by Gary Thomas. Used by permission of Zondervan. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Father, thank you for granting me the blessing of a wife; teach me to treasure her the way you do.