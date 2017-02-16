Water from the Rock

Satan next tempts Jesus, "Throw yourself from the temple! God will send his angels to rescue you." Here the idea is: Walk through the crowded capital of Jerusalem, up to the heights of the Most Holy Place on Mount Zion, and jump—if your Father truly loves you, he'll rescue you in front of all the people, with a miraculous display of supernatural fireworks. Force God's hand! Show everyone who you really are!
Jesus again quotes Moses: "Do not put the Lord your God to the test" (Deut. 6:16, NIV). This comes from Israel's second temptation: the wilderness was dry; the people were thirsty; Israel needed water. They were ready to stone Moses. They turned against God again. God provided, as he planned to, and quenched their thirst with water from a rock. But their grouchy grumbling revealed what was in their hearts: they did not trust God.
Jesus, in contrast, trusts the Father. He does not need to ask whether God is really with him, really for him, really ready to deliver. Israel failed its test at a rock, from which God gave life-giving water. Jesus passed his test at a rock—both here at Mount Zion and ultimately at Golgotha—to bring the water of life gushing forth to a thirsty, rebellious world.
