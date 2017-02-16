Water from the Rock

Theme of the Week: Jesus Restores Us

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly. (1 Peter 2:23, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 1 Peter 2:21-25

Satan next tempts Jesus, "Throw yourself from the temple! God will send his angels to rescue you." Here the idea is: Walk through the crowded capital of Jerusalem, up to the heights of the Most Holy Place on Mount Zion, and jump—if your Father truly loves you, he'll rescue you in front of all the people, with a miraculous display of supernatural fireworks. Force God's hand! Show everyone who you really are!

Jesus again quotes Moses: "Do not put the Lord your God to the test" (Deut. 6:16, NIV). This comes from Israel's second temptation: the wilderness was dry; the people were thirsty; Israel needed water. They were ready to stone Moses. They turned against God again. God provided, as he planned to, and quenched their thirst with water from a rock. But their grouchy grumbling revealed what was in their hearts: they did not trust God.

Jesus, in contrast, trusts the Father. He does not need to ask whether God is really with him, really for him, really ready to deliver. Israel failed its test at a rock, from which God gave life-giving water. Jesus passed his test at a rock—both here at Mount Zion and ultimately at Golgotha—to bring the water of life gushing forth to a thirsty, rebellious world.

—Joshua Ryan Butler in The Pursuing God

Adapted from The Pursuing God ©2016 by Joshua Ryan Butler. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, thank you for going to the greatest lengths—even submitting yourself to suffering and death—to bring me back home to you.