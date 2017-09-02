Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Pray to Him/Worship > Gutsy Prayer > Weekend Bible Study

Weekend Bible Study
Theme of the Week: Gutsy Prayer
Sunday, February 19, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments | 1 Comments ]

Study Passage: Mark 11:12-14

Jesus Curses the Fig Tree

12 The next morning as they were leaving Bethany, Jesus was hungry. 13 He noticed a fig tree in full leaf a little way off, so he went over to see if he could find any figs. But there were only leaves because it was too early in the season for fruit. 14 Then Jesus said to the tree, "May no one ever eat your fruit again!" And the disciples heard ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, work in my heart and life so that I'm more consistently and persistently praying prayers that are gutsy and risky—prayers that are all about moving mountains for your kingdom and to your glory.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

Displaying 1–1 of 1 comments

ANTHONY Swaggerty

November 08, 2014  8:48am

Amen, this weeks reading are great reflection of the kind of prayer life and actual relationship we should have with the Father. Thanks M.O.I. for the words that spell it out. Thank you, Anthony

Report Abuse

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  







Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.