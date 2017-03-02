Weekend Bible Study

4 You are beautiful, my darling,
like the lovely city of Tirzah.
Yes, as beautiful as Jerusalem,
as majestic as an army with billowing banners.5 Turn your eyes away,
for they overpower me.
Your hair falls in waves,
like a flock of goats winding down the slopes of Gilead.6 Your teeth are as white as sheep
that are freshly washed.
Your ...
Father, thank you for granting me the blessing of a wife; teach me to treasure her the way you do.
