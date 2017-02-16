Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Jesus Restores Us

Study Passage: 1 Peter 2:21-25

21 For God called you to do good, even if it means suffering, just as Christ suffered for you. He is your example, and you must follow in his steps.

22 He never sinned, nor ever deceived anyone.23 He did not retaliate when he was insulted, nor threaten revenge when he suffered. He left his case in the hands of God, who always judges fairly.24 He personally ...

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, thank you for going to the greatest lengths—even submitting yourself to suffering and death—to bring me back home to you.