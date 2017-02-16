Worship God Alone

Theme of the Week: Jesus Restores Us

Key Bible Verse: He humbled himself in obedience to God and died a criminal's death on a cross. (Philippians 2:8)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 2:5-11

Satan takes one last crack at it: "Bow down to me, and I will give you the kingdoms of the world." Turn from your Father, and you can have it all. This is a test of worship. The irony is this: Jesus already has it all; the kingdoms of the world are destined ...

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, thank you for going to the greatest lengths—even submitting yourself to suffering and death—to bring me back home to you.