Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Believe & Repent > Jesus Restores Us > Worship God Alone

Worship God Alone
Theme of the Week: Jesus Restores Us
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: He humbled himself in obedience to God and died a criminal's death on a cross. (Philippians 2:8)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 2:5-11

Satan takes one last crack at it: "Bow down to me, and I will give you the kingdoms of the world." Turn from your Father, and you can have it all. This is a test of worship. The irony is this: Jesus already has it all; the kingdoms of the world are destined ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Jesus, thank you for going to the greatest lengths—even submitting yourself to suffering and death—to bring me back home to you.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  







Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.