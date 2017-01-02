Support Beautiful Orthodoxy. What the world—and the church—needs now. Give a year-end gift today! »

Cleansing Grace
Theme of the Week: Letting Go Of Guilt
Monday, January 2, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Where sin increased, grace abounded all the more.(Romans 5:20, NRSV)

Dig Deeper: Romans 5:12-21

Our guilt should drive us toward God, not away from him.
—Erwin Lutzer(Pastor Emeritus of The Moody Church in Chicago, Illinois)

Our conscience has the power to bless us or condemn us; it can drive us to do great ventures for God, or it can lead us to anger, sleepless nights, and an unending cycle of despair.

[But] God is able to take our past and cover it, and then cleanse our conscience. He has made it possible for us to not only be forgiven, but to approach him with a clear conscience. The accusations can stop. We can sleep at night when we're in fellowship with God, and to the extent possible, in fellowship with others. There's enough grace in God's heart for the sins of our past.

Jesus [was] sent to fully redeem us: body, soul, and spirit. Sin [will] win many victories, but it [will] lose the war. Because of Jesus' sacrifice, we can be eternally forgiven. The issue before us is not the greatness of our sin—even if we think we have committed the greatest sin imagina-ble (see today's Key Bible Verse). Grace is a game-changer. Sin loses its power in the presence of God's super-abounding grace.

Adapted from The Power of a Clear Conscience ©2016 by Erwin Lutzer. Used by permission of Harvest House. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2016 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Savior, please remove the guilt and shame of my sin and remind me that I am cleansed by your sacrifice.

