Come to the Light
Theme of the Week: Letting Go Of Guilt
Saturday, January 7, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "If we walk in the light, as he is in the light we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin."(1 John 1:7)

Dig Deeper: Romans 13:8-14

God desires fellowship with us. But he can't have fellowship with us as long as we cower in darkness. We have to unpack our baggage in the light of his grace and forgiveness. To have fellowship with God, ...

Prayer for the Week
Savior, please remove the guilt and shame of my sin and remind me that I am cleansed by your sacrifice.

No comments

