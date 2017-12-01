Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Diverse Community
Theme of the Week: Reaching Your Community
Monday, January 16, 2017

Key Bible Verse: There is no longer Jew or Gentile, slave or free, male and female. For you are all one in Christ Jesus.(Galatians 3:28)

Dig Deeper: Acts 10

[God intends] that we present an authentic Jesus to our broken communities.
—Mark E. Strong(Senior pastor of LifeChange Christian Church in Portland, Oregon)

Just like all people in a particular race are not all the same, no community is like any other. Our communities are incredibly diverse in terms of people, problems, and politics. Ministry to your community is not a one-size-fits-all scenario.

By no means does this mean that you or I or even your church is required to be everything to everyone in your community. However, it does mean that God's assignment for you in your community is vital. Herein lies the challenge: God may be calling you to collide with a segment of your community that is different from you. The people you are called to serve may differ in their economic standing, values, ethnicity, or location. In light of the differences, your response to God may be, "Lord, are you sure? I'm like a fish out of water in this demographic of my community. I don't fit in, and I don't know where to start." In actuality, you don't have to worry about where you start; God will show you.

Adapted from Divine Merger ©2016 by Mark E. Strong. Used by permission of IVP. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2016 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Savior, help me to see the people in my community the way you see them.

Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
