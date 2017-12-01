Diverse Community

[God intends] that we present an authentic Jesus to our broken communities.
—Mark E. Strong(Senior pastor of LifeChange Christian Church in Portland, Oregon)
Just like all people in a particular race are not all the same, no community is like any other. Our communities are incredibly diverse in terms of people, problems, and politics. Ministry to your community is not a one-size-fits-all scenario.
By no means does this mean that you or I or even your church is required to be everything to everyone in your community. However, it does mean that God's assignment for you in your community is vital. Herein lies the challenge: God may be calling you to collide with a segment of your community that is different from you. The people you are called to serve may differ in their economic standing, values, ethnicity, or location. In light of the differences, your response to God may be, "Lord, are you sure? I'm like a fish out of water in this demographic of my community. I don't fit in, and I don't know where to start." In actuality, you don't have to worry about where you start; God will show you.
