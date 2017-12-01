Diverse Community

Theme of the Week: Reaching Your Community

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: There is no longer Jew or Gentile, slave or free, male and female. For you are all one in Christ Jesus.(Galatians 3:28)

Dig Deeper: Acts 10

[God intends] that we present an authentic Jesus to our broken communities.

—Mark E. Strong(Senior pastor of LifeChange Christian Church in Portland, Oregon)

Just like all people in a particular race are not all the same, no community is like any other. Our communities are incredibly diverse in terms of people, problems, and politics. Ministry to your community is not a one-size-fits-all scenario.

By no means does this mean that you or I or even your church is required to be everything to everyone in your community. However, it does mean that God's assignment for you in your community is vital. Herein lies the challenge: God may be calling you to collide with a segment of your community that is different from you. The people you are called to serve may differ in their economic standing, values, ethnicity, or location. In light of the differences, your response to God may be, "Lord, are you sure? I'm like a fish out of water in this demographic of my community. I don't fit in, and I don't know where to start." In actuality, you don't have to worry about where you start; God will show you.

Adapted from Divine Merger ©2016 by Mark E. Strong. Used by permission of IVP. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2016 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Special Offer: Free Trial Issue Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity. If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.

First Name Last Name Street Address Street Address City/State/Zip State Alabama Alaska Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Alberta British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Newfoundland Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Ontario Prince Edward Island Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon Outside the US or Canada Washington, DC Not Available Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific Puerto Rico Email Address Free Newsletter

Churches-order in bulk | Canadian Orders | Give a Gift





Sign up for our free newsletter:

Prayer for the Week

Savior, help me to see the people in my community the way you see them.