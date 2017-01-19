Eternal Hope

An eternal life has been won for us by Jesus on the cross. It matters that our future is secure eternally in Jesus. Where we are headed after death changes how we live here and now. This is what Peter calls the imperishable, undefiled, ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Father, let the joy of my salvation be evident to all.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments