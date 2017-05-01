Everything to Enjoy

Theme of the week: Follow the Way of Wisdom

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: God's works are so great, worth a lifetime of study—endless enjoyment! Splendor and beauty mark his craft; his generosity never gives out. His miracles are his memorial—this God of grace, this God of love.(Psalm 111:2-4, The Message)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 8

[In Proverbs 8,] God is giving us a whole new way of seeing everything. We naturally tend to think piecemeal. But the ...

Special Offer: Free Trial Issue Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity. If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.

First Name Last Name Street Address Street Address City/State/Zip State Alabama Alaska Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Alberta British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Newfoundland Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Ontario Prince Edward Island Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon Outside the US or Canada Washington, DC Not Available Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific Puerto Rico Email Address Free Newsletter

Churches-order in bulk | Canadian Orders | Give a Gift





Sign up for our free newsletter:

Prayer for the Week

Father of wisdom, please instruct me with your wise counsel; teach me to value your wisdom as the rich treasure that it is.