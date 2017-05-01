Everything to Enjoy

Key Bible Verse: God's works are so great, worth a lifetime of study—endless enjoyment! Splendor and beauty mark his craft; his generosity never gives out. His miracles are his memorial—this God of grace, this God of love.(Psalm 111:2-4, The Message)
Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity.
If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments