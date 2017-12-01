No Longer Familiar

In 1988, when I became the pastor of LifeChange, I knew our community like the back of my hand. Although the mission of our church has always been to be racially diverse, the demographic of our neighborhood has been primarily African American.
Fast-forward to 2014 and, oh man, things have changed! North and northeast Portland has become a white community that is very expensive to live in. Our whole community as we knew it is gone, vanished, no more. Such was my dilemma: Our church was still in this community. I knew without a doubt God loves every white person and every hipster on the block. I knew his desire was for each one of them to know Jesus and become a part of his family. But at the time I wasn't much good, because I was grieving the loss of our community.
[One day], I was in my office, talking to God about the changes that were happening. While I was praying, I got a picture in my mind of a chessboard with a game still in progress, [and] heard the Lord [say]: "I am sovereign." In an instant, chains broke from around my heart and soul. I was freed to begin navigating my new community and working with God to see some incredible [things] take place.
Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity.
If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments