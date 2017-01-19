Passing Sorrows

There are those who peddle situational happiness, promising immediate and superficial rewards for the right performance of religious or spiritual duties. Happiness is much too serious business for me to fall in with that crowd. There will be hardships, there will be trials, there will be tears, and there is no way to avoid them. Nobody should promise us otherwise. But in them all, if we are with Christ there is nevertheless a promise that we will be happy even in trials. True happiness is not built on situational foundations. We can be happy—foundationally happy deep in our core—if our happiness is rooted in the right source.
We are not fools to believe in and seek happiness. Yes, we know that life is hard. We don't expect every day to be a day at the fair now that we walk with Jesus. Jesus warned of great difficulty in this life. There will be suffering, but those who walk with Christ will feel differently about it, knowing that it is impermanent and passing, knowing that Jesus has overcome it all and we will share in his victory in due course. Even our suffering has a dimension of happiness to it that it would not have without Jesus.
