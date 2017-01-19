Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > Master My Emotions > Unshakeable Happiness > Passing Sorrows

Passing Sorrows
Theme of the Week: Unshakeable Happiness
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: "I have told you all this so that you may have peace in me. Here on earth you will have many trials and sorrows. But take heart, because I have overcome the world." (John 16:33)

Dig Deeper: John 16:16-33

There are those who peddle situational happiness, promising immediate and superficial rewards for the right performance of religious or spiritual duties. Happiness is much too serious business for me to fall in with that crowd. There will be hardships, there will be trials, there will be tears, and there is no way to avoid them. Nobody should promise us otherwise. But in them all, if we are with Christ there is nevertheless a promise that we will be happy even in trials. True happiness is not built on situational foundations. We can be happy—foundationally happy deep in our core—if our happiness is rooted in the right source.

We are not fools to believe in and seek happiness. Yes, we know that life is hard. We don't expect every day to be a day at the fair now that we walk with Jesus. Jesus warned of great difficulty in this life. There will be suffering, but those who walk with Christ will feel differently about it, knowing that it is impermanent and passing, knowing that Jesus has overcome it all and we will share in his victory in due course. Even our suffering has a dimension of happiness to it that it would not have without Jesus.

—Tim McConnell in Happy Church

Adapted from Happy Church ©2016 by Tim McConnell. Used by permission of IVP. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2016 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Special Offer: Free Trial Issue

Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity.

If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.


Subscribe to Men of Integrity
First Name
Last Name
Street Address
Street Address
City/State/Zip
Email Address
Free Newsletter

Churches-order in bulk | Canadian Orders | Give a Gift


Sign up for our free newsletter

Prayer for the Week
Father, let the joy of my salvation be evident to all.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  







Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.