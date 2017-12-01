Something to Give

Theme of the Week: Reaching Your Community

Key Bible Verse: We all have different gifts, each of which came because of the grace God gave us.(Romans 12:6, NCV)

Dig Deeper: Romans 12:4-8

You don't have to be some great religious leader with an impressive résumé and credentials to be able to offer something needful to your community.

If God, in his sovereignty, has orchestrated your steps in your community and placed you before an ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, help me to see the people in my community the way you see them.