Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > With Kingdom Values > Follow the Way of Wisdom > Street Smarts

Street Smarts
Theme of the week: Follow the Way of Wisdom
Monday, January 9, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: The way of the righteous is like the first gleam of dawn, which shines ever brighter until the full light of day.(Proverbs 4:18)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 4

[Proverbs] is ancient wisdom from long human experience endorsed by God himself.
—Ray Ortlund Jr.(Senior pastor of Immanuel Church in Nashville, Tennessee)

Life is a journey. We are becoming the end of our journey, wise or foolish, and every moment takes us closer there.

God cares about that. During the Old Testament era God standardized his speaking to us in three ways. The priests taught his law, the prophets declared his word, and the sages or wise men gave his counsel. Both the commands of the law and the thundering of the prophets spread out before us the gigantic truths of God that make sense of everything. But we need more. We live day by day in a world where "there are details of character small enough to escape the mesh of the law and the broadsides of the prophets, and yet decisive in personal dealings." So God gave us more than the law and the prophets. He also gave us wise counsel [through inspired writings like we find in Proverbs].

Source of quote: Derek Kidner, The Proverbs: An Introduction and Commentary (Downer's Grove, IL: InterVarsity Press, 1964), 13.

Adapted from Proverbs ©2012 by Ray Ortlund Jr. Used by permission of Crossway. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2016 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Special Offer: Free Trial Issue

Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity.

If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.


Subscribe to Men of Integrity
First Name
Last Name
Street Address
Street Address
City/State/Zip
Email Address
Free Newsletter

Churches-order in bulk | Canadian Orders | Give a Gift


Sign up for our free newsletter

Prayer for the Week
Father of wisdom, please instruct me with your wise counsel; teach me to value your wisdom as the rich treasure that it is.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  







Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.