Violins and Double Plays

Sports provide us spectacular glimpses of truth, beauty, and goodness as athletes tune and discipline their bodies to perform amazing feats of skill, coordination, choreography, and strength. Playing the violin or cello is a skilled and glorious feat that should be applauded, but I personally happen to think few things in the world are as beautiful and majestic as a well-turned 6-4-3 double play. In fact, when I witness the smooth beauty of a double play, I sense a pale reflection of the beauty and glory of God.
Answering the question of why so many of us love sports takes us back to the very beginning. According to his good pleasure, God created the world out of nothing (Gen. 1). God's creative command produced an original world without precursor. God declares that the power of his creative word produced a created world that he described as "good" (Gen. 1:4, 12, 18, 21, 25), and he described his creation of human beings in his own image as "very good" (Gen. 1:31). God is the only One who can create out of nothing, but as we make and shape necessary and nonessential things out of what God has made (culture making), we are capable of reflecting the truth, beauty, and goodness of our Creator God.
Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity.
If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments