Violins and Double Plays
Theme of the Week: Sports And The Christian Life
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "The Lord has filled Bezalel with the Spirit of God, giving him great wisdom, ability, and expertise in all kinds of crafts." (Exodus 35:31)

Dig Deeper: Exodus 35:4-35

Sports provide us spectacular glimpses of truth, beauty, and goodness as athletes tune and discipline their bodies to perform amazing feats of skill, coordination, choreography, and strength. Playing the violin or cello is a skilled and glorious feat that should be applauded, but I personally happen to think few things in the world are as beautiful and majestic as a well-turned 6-4-3 double play. In fact, when I witness the smooth beauty of a double play, I sense a pale reflection of the beauty and glory of God.

Answering the question of why so many of us love sports takes us back to the very beginning. According to his good pleasure, God created the world out of nothing (Gen. 1). God's creative command produced an original world without precursor. God declares that the power of his creative word produced a created world that he described as "good" (Gen. 1:4, 12, 18, 21, 25), and he described his creation of human beings in his own image as "very good" (Gen. 1:31). God is the only One who can create out of nothing, but as we make and shape necessary and nonessential things out of what God has made (culture making), we are capable of reflecting the truth, beauty, and goodness of our Creator God.

—David E. Prince in In the Arena

Adapted from In the Arena ©2016 by David E. Prince. Used by permission of B&H. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2016 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Creator, let the activities I fill my life with bring glory and honor to you.

