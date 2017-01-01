Weekend Bible Study Theme of the Week: Called To Worship Sunday, January 1, 2017 Average rating:
Study Passage: Psalm 90
A prayer of Moses, the man of God.
1 Lord, through all the generations
you have been our home! 2 Before the mountains were born,
before you gave birth to the earth and the world,
from beginning to end, you are God.
3 You turn people back to dust, saying,
"Return to dust, you mortals!"4 For you, a thousand years are as a passing day,
as brief as a few night ...
Prayer for the Week
God, draw my eyes to you throughout my day so that all the work that I do springs from a desire to give glory to you.
