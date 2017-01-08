Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Letting Go Of Guilt

Average rating:

Study Passage: 1 John 1:5-10

Living in the Light

5 This is the message we heard from Jesus and now declare to you: God is light, and there is no darkness in him at all. 6 So we are lying if we say we have fellowship with God but go on living in spiritual darkness; we are not practicing the truth. 7 But if we are living in the light, as God is in the light, then we have fellowship with each other, and ...

Special Offer: Free Trial Issue Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity. If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.

First Name Last Name Street Address Street Address City/State/Zip State Alabama Alaska Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Alberta British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Newfoundland Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Ontario Prince Edward Island Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon Outside the US or Canada Washington, DC Not Available Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific Puerto Rico Email Address Free Newsletter

Churches-order in bulk | Canadian Orders | Give a Gift





Sign up for our free newsletter:

Prayer for the Week

Savior, please remove the guilt and shame of my sin and remind me that I am cleansed by your sacrifice.