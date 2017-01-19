The World Is Listening

Theme of the Week: Unshakeable Happiness

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Rejoice in the Lord, you righteous ones; praise from the upright is beautiful. (Psalm 33:1, HCSB)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 33

God has made his church an instrument of praise. When the song plays, he is glorified and we are gladdened, but one more thing happens. The song of the church is heard by the world. There is something in every human soul that longs to sing the glory of God.

If we, the ...

Special Offer: Free Trial Issue Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity. If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.

First Name Last Name Street Address Street Address City/State/Zip State Alabama Alaska Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Alberta British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Newfoundland Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Ontario Prince Edward Island Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon Outside the US or Canada Washington, DC Not Available Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific Puerto Rico Email Address Free Newsletter

Churches-order in bulk | Canadian Orders | Give a Gift





Sign up for our free newsletter:

Prayer for the Week

Father, let the joy of my salvation be evident to all.