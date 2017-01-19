Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
The World Is Listening
Theme of the Week: Unshakeable Happiness
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Rejoice in the Lord, you righteous ones; praise from the upright is beautiful. (Psalm 33:1, HCSB)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 33

God has made his church an instrument of praise. When the song plays, he is glorified and we are gladdened, but one more thing happens. The song of the church is heard by the world. There is something in every human soul that longs to sing the glory of God.

Prayer for the Week
Father, let the joy of my salvation be evident to all.

