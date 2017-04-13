Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the week: Heaven Bound

Study Passage: 2 Timothy 4:1-8

1 I solemnly urge you in the presence of God and Christ Jesus, who will someday judge the living and the dead when he comes to set up his Kingdom: 2 Preach the word of God. Be prepared, whether the time is favorable or not. Patiently correct, rebuke, and encourage your people with good teaching.

3 For a time is coming when people will no longer listen to sound and wholesome ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, only you know how much time I have left on this earth; let me use it to your glory in the power that you provide.