Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Accept His Rule/Obey > No Ordinary Religion > Beautiful Dust

Beautiful Dust
Theme of the Week: No Ordinary Religion
Monday, April 24, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: Yes, everything else is worthless when compared with the infinite value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have discarded everything else, counting it all as garbage, so that I could gain Christ. (Philippians 3:8)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 3:1-11

Christianity has never made converts primarily by winning arguments but rather by capturing hearts.
—Jared C. Wilson (Director of Content Strategy for Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and managing editor of For the Church)

Christian mission has always thrived by surging in the margins and under the radar. Christianity grows best under hardship. I sometimes wonder if God has set the growth of Christianity to work this way to keep in the forefront of our minds the treasure and glory of heaven over and above the treasure and glory of earth.

Unlike other religions, where good works are central to success, Christianity proclaims the glory of Jesus Christ and his work, and the good works of his followers become the beautiful dust stirred up in our following him wherever he goes. Christians are not earning their salvation with their good deeds; they are working it out (Phil. 2:12). And since Christians believe that the work of salvation is already accomplished by Jesus and that there is nothing left for them to do to contribute to this work, they are now free to unselfconsciously love and serve others without worrying about recognition or reward. They will be vindicated in heaven, even if they are violated here.

Adapted from Unparalleled: How Christianity's Uniqueness Makes It Compelling by Jared C. Wilson. Baker Books, a division of Baker Publishing Group (BakerPublishingGroup.com), copyright © 2016. Used by permission. All rights to this material are reserved. Material is not to be reproduced, scanned, copied, or distributed in any printed or electronic form without written permission from Baker Publishing Group.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Lord, help me to understand what sets Christianity apart from every other religion so I can share it with others.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueApril
Nothing to Prove
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.