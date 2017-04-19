Beautiful Dust

Theme of the Week: No Ordinary Religion

Key Bible Verse: Yes, everything else is worthless when compared with the infinite value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have discarded everything else, counting it all as garbage, so that I could gain Christ. (Philippians 3:8)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 3:1-11

Christianity has never made converts primarily by winning arguments but rather by capturing hearts.

—Jared C. Wilson (Director of Content Strategy for Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and managing editor of For the Church)

Christian mission has always thrived by surging in the margins and under the radar. Christianity grows best under hardship. I sometimes wonder if God has set the growth of Christianity to work this way to keep in the forefront of our minds the treasure and glory of heaven over and above the treasure and glory of earth.

Unlike other religions, where good works are central to success, Christianity proclaims the glory of Jesus Christ and his work, and the good works of his followers become the beautiful dust stirred up in our following him wherever he goes. Christians are not earning their salvation with their good deeds; they are working it out (Phil. 2:12). And since Christians believe that the work of salvation is already accomplished by Jesus and that there is nothing left for them to do to contribute to this work, they are now free to unselfconsciously love and serve others without worrying about recognition or reward. They will be vindicated in heaven, even if they are violated here.

Adapted from Unparalleled: How Christianity's Uniqueness Makes It Compelling by Jared C. Wilson. Baker Books, a division of Baker Publishing Group (BakerPublishingGroup.com), copyright © 2016. Used by permission. All rights to this material are reserved. Material is not to be reproduced, scanned, copied, or distributed in any printed or electronic form without written permission from Baker Publishing Group.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to understand what sets Christianity apart from every other religion so I can share it with others.