Beneath the Surface

Theme of the Week: Christ Our Hope

Key Bible Verse: He asked me, "Son of man, can these bones live?" I said, "Sovereign LORD, you alone know." (Ezekiel 37:3, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Ezekiel 37:1-14

Jesus is found by the unlikely who are willing to love him for who he is.

—A. J. Swoboda (Founder and pastor of Theophilus Church and professor at George Fox Evangelical Seminary in Portland, Oregon)

When I was a kid, a free-flowing river meandered its way through my backyard. My family loved rivers. We always lived near one. Growing up in dark, drippy, soulful Oregon winters, I'd watch the death of January conquer, year after year, the once free-flowing and wild Willamette River. By mid-month, during the muffled silence of cold, a deep, bone-chilling freeze would halt every living thing upon the face of our backyard. The Willamette fell victim with the rest. The river looked dead—frozen dead.

But the frozen river wasn't really dead. My old man would tell me that underneath that cold, dark, seemingly dead surface was a wild, powerful, primal flow that untrained eyes couldn't imagine. Dad knew it was there, below the surface. I believed it was there too.

Underneath every story of death and darkness and doubt is a hidden flow of God's resurrection and power and glory. Like with a frozen river, underneath the sadness of death gushes a river of resurrection that some might not be able to see.

Jesus, let me see your death, burial, and resurrection with new eyes that make me long to know you and make you known.