Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Grasp Who He Is > Christ Our Hope > Beneath the Surface

Beneath the Surface
Theme of the Week: Christ Our Hope
Monday, April 10, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: He asked me, "Son of man, can these bones live?" I said, "Sovereign LORD, you alone know." (Ezekiel 37:3, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Ezekiel 37:1-14

Jesus is found by the unlikely who are willing to love him for who he is.
—A. J. Swoboda (Founder and pastor of Theophilus Church and professor at George Fox Evangelical Seminary in Portland, Oregon)

When I was a kid, a free-flowing river meandered its way through my backyard. My family loved rivers. We always lived near one. Growing up in dark, drippy, soulful Oregon winters, I'd watch the death of January conquer, year after year, the once free-flowing and wild Willamette River. By mid-month, during the muffled silence of cold, a deep, bone-chilling freeze would halt every living thing upon the face of our backyard. The Willamette fell victim with the rest. The river looked dead—frozen dead.

But the frozen river wasn't really dead. My old man would tell me that underneath that cold, dark, seemingly dead surface was a wild, powerful, primal flow that untrained eyes couldn't imagine. Dad knew it was there, below the surface. I believed it was there too.

Underneath every story of death and darkness and doubt is a hidden flow of God's resurrection and power and glory. Like with a frozen river, underneath the sadness of death gushes a river of resurrection that some might not be able to see.

Adapted from A Glorious Dark: Finding Hope in the Tension Between Belief and Experience by A. J. Swoboda. Baker Books, a division of Baker Publishing Group (BakerPublishingGroup.com), copyright ©2014. Used by permission. All rights to this material are reserved. Material is not to be reproduced, scanned, copied, or distributed in any printed or electronic form without written permission from Baker Publishing Group.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Jesus, let me see your death, burial, and resurrection with new eyes that make me long to know you and make you known.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueApril
Nothing to Prove
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.