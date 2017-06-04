Day of Rest

Theme of the Week: Christ Our Hope

Key Bible Verse: For all who have entered into God's rest have rested from their labors, just as God did after creating the world. (Hebrews 4:10)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 4:1-11

Jesus died on the Passover—the day sacrifices were made. On the Jewish calendar, the Saturday after the Passover, when sacrifices were made in the temple, was to be a [Sabbath] day of rest (Lev. 16). On the day after the sacrifices, ...

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, let me see your death, burial, and resurrection with new eyes that make me long to know you and make you known.