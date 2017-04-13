Finish Well

Theme of the week: Heaven Bound

Key Bible Verse: Now Joshua son of Nun was filled with the spirit of wisdom because Moses had laid his hands on him. (Deuteronomy 34:9, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Deuteronomy 34:1-10

While society may not believe that growing old is a respectable phase of life, my prayer is that believers in Jesus Christ will walk the last mile of the way triumphantly, as Moses did when he died at age 120. [See today's Dig Deeper.]

This is a remarkable passage. While Moses was prevented from entering the land because of his earlier disobedience, God allowed him to behold the land of promise in his old age. I often wonder if God, in his sovereignty, allows the eyesight of the aged to cast a dim view of the here and now so that we may focus our spiritual eyes on the ever after.

God's Word [in today's Key Bible Verse] records that Moses' successor is Joshua. Even after his death, the impact of Moses' life lived on in Joshua, the great military commander for God's people.

What testimony are you passing on to others following you? Remembering what God has done for you will invigorate you in old age. Others are watching your actions and attitudes. Don't diminish the impact you can make; pass on foundational truths of God's Word so that younger generations will be as Joshua, "filled with the spirit of wisdom."

—Billy Graham in Nearing Home

Lord, only you know how much time I have left on this earth; let me use it to your glory in the power that you provide.