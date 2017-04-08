Forming the Fellowship

Theme of the week: Brotherly Love

Key Bible Verse: Don't be obsessed with getting your own advantage. Forget yourselves long enough to lend a helping hand. (Philippians 2:3, THE MESSAGE)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 12:4-7

In The Lord of the Rings, the leaders from all of Middle Earth met at Rivendell to discuss how to destroy the evil ring. The cause of good in the world depended on the Ring being destroyed by throwing it into the fires ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me find like-minded men who will commit to investing in each other’s lives, encouraging one another in the walk of faith.