The Fountain of Life

Theme of the week: Heaven Bound

Key Bible Verse: "But those who drink the water I give will never be thirsty again. It becomes a fresh, bubbling spring within them, giving them eternal life." (John 4:14)

Dig Deeper: Revelation 22:1-5

The world's idea of a fountain of youth is a mirage. Only the Bible provides an oasis for the soul: "The fear of the LORD is a fountain of life" (Prov. 14:27, NIV). To grasp the meaning of this verse, ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, only you know how much time I have left on this earth; let me use it to your glory in the power that you provide.