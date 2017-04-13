Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
The Fountain of Life
Theme of the week: Heaven Bound
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "But those who drink the water I give will never be thirsty again. It becomes a fresh, bubbling spring within them, giving them eternal life." (John 4:14)

Dig Deeper: Revelation 22:1-5

The world's idea of a fountain of youth is a mirage. Only the Bible provides an oasis for the soul: "The fear of the LORD is a fountain of life" (Prov. 14:27, NIV). To grasp the meaning of this verse, ...

Prayer for the Week
Lord, only you know how much time I have left on this earth; let me use it to your glory in the power that you provide.

Nothing to Prove
