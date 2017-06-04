Glory Returns

Theme of the Week: Christ Our Hope

Key Bible Verse: He is the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature, and he upholds the universe by the word of his power. (Hebrews 1:3, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 1

The worst moment in Jewish history came in the year 586 BCE, when the Babylonians destroyed the entire city [of Jerusalem], most notably, the temple. As God's temple was being destroyed, a number of the artifacts that were regularly used in the worship of God were lost. The ark [of the covenant] was one of them. Never again in history was it seen. The sign of God's glory among his people was gone. Lost. Stolen. Abandoned. It was like the glory had departed.

When you look at a nativity scene, you'll often observe two angels on top of the manger worshiping God. They're there for a reason. Mary was the new ark. This new ark—a little fifteen-year-old virgin girl untouched by the hands of men—bore the Creator of the galaxy into the galaxy [he had created]. This Creator came, tellingly, as food. [Jesus] called himself many things. One of them, "the Bread from Heaven," stands out to me.

This new Bread from heaven was born into what the Greek New Testament calls a photnē. A photnē is what pigs eat out of. Jesus was born into a feed trough. Jesus, it seems, was born to be eaten. The carpenter turned Messiah was named Joshua, or Jesus. He came to save a people who had lost the glory.

—A. J. Swoboda in A Glorious Dark

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, let me see your death, burial, and resurrection with new eyes that make me long to know you and make you known.