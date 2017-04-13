Here for a Reason

Theme of the week: Heaven Bound

Key Bible Verse: Young people take pride in their strength, but the gray hairs of wisdom are even more beautiful. (Proverbs 20:29, CEV)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 1:20-30

Remembering what God has done for you will invigorate you in old age.

—Billy Graham (Global evangelist and founder of Christianity Today)

No, old age is not for sissies. But that isn't the whole story, nor did God intend for it to be. While the Bible doesn't gloss over the problems we face as we grow older, neither does it paint old age as a time to be despised or a burden to be endured with gritted teeth. Nor does it picture us in our latter years as useless and ineffective, condemned to spend our last days in endless boredom or meaningless activity until God finally takes us home.

Instead the Bible says that God has a reason for keeping us here; if he didn't, he would take us to heaven far sooner. But what is his purpose for these years, and how can we align our lives with it? [This] isn't written just for old people. It is written for people at every stage of life—even those who never have thought much about growing older. The reason is simple: the best way to meet the challenges of old age is to prepare for them now, before they arrive.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, only you know how much time I have left on this earth; let me use it to your glory in the power that you provide.