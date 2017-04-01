"I Got You"

Theme of the Week: Freed From Worry

Key Bible Verse: Even when I walk through the darkest valley, I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me. Your rod and your staff protect and comfort me. (Psalm 23:4)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 23

[When] something pops up out of life's left field, catching us off guard and leaving us with a feeling of emotional vertigo how do we make it through? We remind ourselves God not only knows but also cares, and ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, I surrender all my fears, worries, and anxieties to you, because I know no matter what happens you care for me.