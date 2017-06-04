Impossible?

Theme of the Week: Christ Our Hope

Key Bible Verse: But in fact, Christ has been raised from the dead. He is the first of a great harvest of all who have died. (1 Corinthians 15:20)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 15:12-23

For just one moment, imagine that the resurrection of Jesus actually happened. Imagine that there really was a dead heart that started beating again. Imagine that Jesus walked into death only to turn around and reenter life. ...

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, let me see your death, burial, and resurrection with new eyes that make me long to know you and make you known.