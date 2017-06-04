In the Tomb

The Gospels speak very little of the disciples' immediate response to Jesus's death. But before the sunset on Friday a man named Joseph of Arimathea came to Pontius Pilate to request Jesus's cold, dead body, that it might be properly buried.
After the crowds fled and the slowly muffled ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Jesus, let me see your death, burial, and resurrection with new eyes that make me long to know you and make you known.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments