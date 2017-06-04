Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
In the Tomb
Theme of the Week: Christ Our Hope
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "We had hoped he was the Messiah who had come to rescue Israel." (Luke 24:21)

Dig Deeper: Luke 23:50-56

The Gospels speak very little of the disciples' immediate response to Jesus's death. But before the sunset on Friday a man named Joseph of Arimathea came to Pontius Pilate to request Jesus's cold, dead body, that it might be properly buried.

After the crowds fled and the slowly muffled ...

Prayer for the Week
Jesus, let me see your death, burial, and resurrection with new eyes that make me long to know you and make you known.

