The Kingdom Is Here

Theme of the Week: No Ordinary Religion

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: We are made right with God by placing our faith in Jesus Christ. And this is true for everyone who believes, no matter who we are. (Romans 3:22)

Dig Deeper: Romans 3:21-31

It is God's goal to unite every tongue, tribe, race, and nation under the banner of his sovereign glory revealed in Jesus Christ. And so it is the mission of the church to take this message everywhere, announcing ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to understand what sets Christianity apart from every other religion so I can share it with others.