Life Together
Theme of the week: Brotherly Love
Friday, April 7, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Share each other's burdens, and in this way obey the law of Christ. (Galatians 6:2)

Dig Deeper: Galatians 6:1-3

The men in my Band of Brothers [small] group know that I struggle with anxiety and sexual temptation. That knowledge, gained by hearing my story again and again, helps them discern when to support, encourage, challenge, or correct. Even when their assistance hurts, "wounds ...

Prayer for the Week
Lord, help me find like-minded men who will commit to investing in each other’s lives, encouraging one another in the walk of faith.

Nothing to Prove
