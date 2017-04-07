Life Together

Theme of the week: Brotherly Love

Key Bible Verse: Share each other's burdens, and in this way obey the law of Christ. (Galatians 6:2)

Dig Deeper: Galatians 6:1-3

The men in my Band of Brothers [small] group know that I struggle with anxiety and sexual temptation. That knowledge, gained by hearing my story again and again, helps them discern when to support, encourage, challenge, or correct. Even when their assistance hurts, "wounds ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me find like-minded men who will commit to investing in each other’s lives, encouraging one another in the walk of faith.