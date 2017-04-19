Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Accept His Rule/Obey > No Ordinary Religion > The Message

The Message
Theme of the Week: No Ordinary Religion
Friday, April 28, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: And he died for all, that those who live should no longer live for themselves but for him who died for them and was raised again. (2 Corinthians 5:15, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 5:11-21

When the missionaries of other religions are ready to die for their cause, so often they prefer to take others out with them. But Christians are willing to die in order that others might live. And ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Lord, help me to understand what sets Christianity apart from every other religion so I can share it with others.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueApril
Nothing to Prove
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.