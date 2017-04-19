The Message

Theme of the Week: No Ordinary Religion

Key Bible Verse: And he died for all, that those who live should no longer live for themselves but for him who died for them and was raised again. (2 Corinthians 5:15, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 5:11-21

When the missionaries of other religions are ready to die for their cause, so often they prefer to take others out with them. But Christians are willing to die in order that others might live. And ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to understand what sets Christianity apart from every other religion so I can share it with others.