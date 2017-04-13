Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Our Final Home
Theme of the week: Heaven Bound
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "As long as we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord … [but we] would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord." (2 Corinthians 5:6, 8, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 2 Timothy 4:1-8

It has been a great privilege for me to be an evangelist; my greatest joy has come from seeing people all over the world respond to the life-changing message of Jesus Christ. But on ...

Prayer for the Week
Lord, only you know how much time I have left on this earth; let me use it to your glory in the power that you provide.

