Our Final Home

Theme of the week: Heaven Bound

Key Bible Verse: "As long as we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord … [but we] would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord." (2 Corinthians 5:6, 8, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 2 Timothy 4:1-8

It has been a great privilege for me to be an evangelist; my greatest joy has come from seeing people all over the world respond to the life-changing message of Jesus Christ. But on ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, only you know how much time I have left on this earth; let me use it to your glory in the power that you provide.