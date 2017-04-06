Rubber Guts

Theme of the week: Brotherly Love

Key Bible Verse: No more lies, no more pretense. Tell your neighbor the truth. In Christ's body we're all connected to each other, after all. When you lie to others, you end up lying to yourself. (Ephesians 4:25, THE MESSAGE)

Dig Deeper: 1 Thessalonians 5:11-15

A Band of Brothers is a small number of men committed to fighting alongside one another for the cause of Christ, no matter the cost. For a brotherhood ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me find like-minded men who will commit to investing in each other’s lives, encouraging one another in the walk of faith.