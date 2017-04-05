Selfless Gifts

Theme of the week: Brotherly Love

Key Bible Verse: "You will be Israel's king and I'll be right at your side to help." (1 Samuel 23:17, THE MESSAGE)

Dig Deeper: 1 Samuel 18:1-4

[The friendship between David and Jonathan] was not an obvious choice—these guys grew up on different sides of the track. Jonathan was a prince, a son of King Saul and rightful heir to the throne. David was a shepherd boy. He may have been wearing the filthy ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me find like-minded men who will commit to investing in each other’s lives, encouraging one another in the walk of faith.